Mitchell Interchange weekend system ramp closure starts Friday night

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The Brief Part of the Mitchell Interchange will close this weekend for paving work, weather permitting. The southbound I-43/94 to westbound I-894 system ramp will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday and ending on Sunday at 6 a.m. There will also be lane closures from Howard Avenue to the Mitchell Interchange during that time.



Part of the Mitchell Interchange in Milwaukee County will close for 30 hours starting on Friday night, April 24, for paving work.

System ramp closure

What we know:

The southbound I-43/94 to westbound I-894 system ramp in the Mitchell Interchange is scheduled to close.

The detour will have drivers exit onto Layton Avenue and head west to 27th Street, then head north on 27th Street to the I-894 entrance ramp.

Also, the two right lanes on I-43/94 southbound between Howard Avenue and the Mitchell Interchange will be closed for paving operations too (this is just ahead of the system ramp closure).

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The closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. on Friday, April 24 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.

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Weather contingency

What we know:

If the work can't be completed due to weather, the closures will be rescheduled to begin Saturday, April 25 at 9 p.m. and run through Monday, April 27 at 4:30 a.m.

Head to the WisDOT project website to learn more.