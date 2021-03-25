Mitchell Airport: March 27 to be busiest since start of COVID

Airports across the country are seeing a surge in traffic because of spring break. Local health officials are urging caution.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials expect Saturday, March 27 to be the busiest day since before the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re super excited to see them," said Aly Ells, headed to Sarasota, Florida to visit her grandparents. "It’s been so long. It’s going to be a very fun trip."

Ells noted Thursday, March 25 she has not seen them in more than a year.

"They’re older, so they were really nervous about seeing other people, so we just held off until they got vaccinated," said Ells.

COVID-19 vaccines are one of the reasons March is expected to be the busiest month at MKE since before the pandemic. However, health officials say they'd prefer people wait.

"I know it’s been a long, hard year," said Julie Willems Van Dijk with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. "I’m sure every one of us wants to go on a vacation, but if we can give this just a couple more months with the kind of progress we’re making. I think we’ll be in a much better situation with protecting the whole of us."

Local health officials say they are less worried about the actual flight and more about what you do when you land.

"Remember, if you’re traveling, the things that keep you safe here will be the same things that keep you safe wherever you may be traveling," said Darren Raush, Greenfield health director.

Ells said she plans on keeping things simple on her trip, focusing on spending time with family.

"We just plan on relaxing and staying at the beach or by the pool, just hanging out with each other, not doing too much," said Ells.

The CDC recommends that if you do travel, to wear a mask in public and continue practicing social distancing.