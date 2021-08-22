Missing Wisconsin fire chief, vehicle found with body inside

article

A vehicle was found amid the search for a missing Wisconsin fire chief with a body inside.

Jeff Halvorsen was reported missing from Arcadia, Wis. on Aug. 19.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, Sawyer County sheriff's officials notified Trempealeau County sheriff's officials that a missing truck reported to have been driven by Halvorsen was located in a "remote wooded area" near Hayward.

A body was found in the truck, and an investigation is underway to determine the identity of that person.

Sheriff's officials said there are no signs of foul play at this point in the investigation.

A statewide endangered missing person's alert issued by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office for Halvorsen was canceled Sunday night.