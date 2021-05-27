Missing Milwaukee veteran last seen at VA Medical Center

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Gary Miller – last seen at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center on Thursday, May 27 around 3:30 p.m.

Miller is described as 5'9" tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and white hair, balding with scruff on his face.

He was last seen wearing a Brewers cap, hospital mask, black-framed glasses, a blue shirt with a white Brewers jersey, jogging-style pants and tennis shoes. He was using a walker.

Authorities said he checked into the medical center for an appointment, but left without being seen by his health care provider. The veteran was seen getting on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

Anyone with information regarding Miller's location is asked to contact the Department of Veterans Affairs and 414-384-2000 extension 42222.

