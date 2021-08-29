Missing teen girl from central Wisconsin

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in central Wisconsin on August 26.

Elexa Cooley

Elexa Cooley of Arpin, Wisconsin left home and may be travelling with a Roby Parker. Possibly en route to the state of Utah, with an unknown direction of travel.

Law enforcement and family are concerned for her safety.

Elexa is described as a white female, 5'4" 115 pounds with blonde shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. Both ears are pierced with baby blue gauges 10mm/Septum piercing-silver with black spiked tip/ Both upper thighs cutting scars/ Two homemade quality tattoos 1 is inside of left lower calf-a mushroom 2nd is on inside right thigh- a pentagram inside of a circle. Wears glasses.

Roby Parker

Roby Parker was confirmed to be at the EZpawn off the Beltline Highway in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Aug. 28 around 1:20 p.m.

The vehicle they're looking for is a green 2004 Acura MDX with Utah plates V512VB. The vehicle image is from a gas station 2-3 days ago in Pittsville, Wisconsin.