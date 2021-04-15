Missing for weeks, investigators search Franklin woman’s home

From missing person to crime scene investigation, members of law enforcement searched in and around Sandra Eckert's home Thursday, April 15 as the investigation into her disappearance continues.

It has been almost three weeks since the 70-year-old Franklin woman was last seen at her home.

Franklin police and a Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation crime scene response team taped off parts of the nearly 10-acre property, searching for hours Thursday.

Police would not state a specific reason for searching the home, but it is known Eckert's cell phone, social media and bank accounts have remained quiet since her disappearance.

Sandra Eckert

FOX6 News was there as investigators took photos outside the home in the afternoon. It comes as a $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to Eckert's discovery.

Police said she was last seen at her house around 11:30 p.m. on March 26, wearing a navy blue and teal University of North Carolina jacket, black leggings and colorful shoes.

Also missing, a gray 2005 Dodge Stratus with Wisconsin license plate number 319-LGT.

Gray 2005 Dodge Stratus

The missing car, police said, was actually seen by Muskego officers around 3 a.m. -- just hours after Eckert was last seen -- but they had no reason to be suspicious of it at that time.

Franklin police continue asking anyone who may know something to come forward and help find her.