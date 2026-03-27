Racine woman missing since 2023; search continues for Lasheky Hill

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The Brief Racine police continue to search for Lasheky Hill. Hill was last seen the night of March 26, 2023, near MLK and West. If you have any information on Hill’s disappearance, contact the Racine PD Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756.



The Racine Police Department is asking for the public's help as they continue to search for Lasheky Hill. She was last seen in March 2023.

Missing woman

The backstory:

According to police, on the night of March 26, 2023, 46-year-old Hill left her home near MLK and West and has not been seen since.

At the time of her disappearance, Lasheky was described as 5’01" tall, 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pants, carrying a black purse with gold rhinestones. She was possibly wearing a long blonde wig.

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"For three years, Lasheky’s children, grandchildren, mother, many loved ones and friends have gone without knowing what happened to her. As we seek to achieve justice in this case, Lasheky and her family deserve closure in order to begin the process of healing from this traumatic experience," the Racine Police Department said in a Facebook post.

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Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Lasheky Hill’s disappearance, and/or her current location, please contact the Racine PD Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through their P3 tips App.