Missing Milwaukee VA patient; Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man

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The Brief A Silver Alert issued for Abran Huerta, 69, last seen at Milwaukee VA Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. Officials say Huerta left the facility on foot around 3 p.m. wearing hospital pajamas and a hooded jacket. Department of Veterans Affairs Police ask anyone with information to call 414-384-2000 X42222.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon, April 7, at the Milwaukee Veterans' Administration (VA) Medical Center.

What we know:

Authorities are searching for Abran Huerta, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Huerta left the facility on foot.

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Huerta is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 169 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair, and a short beard and mustache. Authorities say he also walks hunched over.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Police said Huerta was last seen wearing navy blue VA Medical Center hospital pajamas, a light brown hooded jacket and black shoes.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about Huerta’s whereabouts to call 414-384-2000 x42222.