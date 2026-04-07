Missing Milwaukee VA patient; Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon, April 7, at the Milwaukee Veterans' Administration (VA) Medical Center.
What we know:
Authorities are searching for Abran Huerta, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Huerta left the facility on foot.
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Huerta is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 169 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair, and a short beard and mustache. Authorities say he also walks hunched over.
The Department of Veterans Affairs Police said Huerta was last seen wearing navy blue VA Medical Center hospital pajamas, a light brown hooded jacket and black shoes.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information about Huerta’s whereabouts to call 414-384-2000 x42222.
The Source: The Department of Veterans Affairs Police provided information.