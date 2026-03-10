Missing Milwaukee teen’s mother alleges MPS teacher aided runaway

The Brief Milwaukee police say 15-year-old A’Veyon Binion has been missing since Feb. 28, last seen near 62nd and Stark. His mother alleges his former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher helped him leave by ordering a rideshare. MPS says it is conducting an internal investigation into the situation.



A Milwaukee mother says she is desperate to find her 15-year-old son who has been missing for more than a week and believes a former Milwaukee Public Schools employee may have helped him run away.

Missing teen

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said A’Veyon Binion, 15, left his home near 62nd and Stark on Saturday, Feb. 28. While police say he is not considered critically missing, his mother says she is deeply concerned about his safety.

Vannatayie Binion says A’Veyon had been in contact with a former middle school teacher who she believes acted inappropriately and helped him leave by ordering a rideshare.

The teacher is not being identified because she has not been charged with a crime.

A mother's plea

What they're saying:

"I hurt from a different place, because I love my kids and it's always been me and my kids. That's all it's ever been," said Vannatayie Binion. "I just want to know if my baby is alive. The streets ain’t where it's at, and there ain’t no place like home."

Binion says she and her son had argued the day he left home and that he had recently been on punishment for behavioral issues.

"It’s never no point of not coming home. I don’t care what argument we have," said Binion.

Binion shared video she says shows the teacher returning A’Veyon home after a basketball game hours before he ran away. She says the teacher had attempted to contact her earlier, but she missed the call.

After returning home, Binion says her son became upset again and left without permission. She says she later accessed her son’s phone and saw messages she believes show the teacher communicating with him after he left.

"She also told him, ‘Your mom called me looking for you, and she told me you broke into her house, he told her, no, I didn’t break in, I got my stuff from the window and charged my phone and waited for you to send me the Uber to get up out of there," said Binion.

MPS says it cannot comment on personnel matters but confirmed the situation is under review in a statement:

"We are aware of this report. Although we cannot speak in detail about any personnel matters, with any allegation of this nature, we take it incredibly seriously. We are conducting an internal investigation and will take any and all appropriate action."

Further details

Dig deeper:

Police said A’Veyon is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 118 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

FOX6 also reached out to the teacher accused by Binion but has not heard back.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7242.