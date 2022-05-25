Missing Milwaukee teen last seen November 2021, may be in Chicago

article

Milwaukee police have asked the public for help in the search for long-term missing 17-year-old Emma Konkel – last seen Nov. 22, 2021 near 36th and Wright.

Konkel as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 128 pounds with red hair and blue-green eyes. She has a tattoo on her right forearm of two small black-thorn roses. She sometimes uses the last name "Turczyn," police said and may be in Chicago.

Anyone with information regarding Konkel's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.