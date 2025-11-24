Critically missing Milwaukee teen; police seek public's help
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Adrian Stillman, who was last seen Monday evening on the city’s west side.
What you can do:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Stillman was last spotted on foot around 5 p.m. near 36th and North.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Stillman is described as a white male, 108 pounds, 5-foot-5, with a slim build, brown eyes, glasses and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat with red accents, a green T-shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department