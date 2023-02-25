Critically missing 63-year-old man last seen near 80th and Mill

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in looking for 63-year-old Willie J Tolliver.

Officials say Tolliver was last seen near 80th and Mill around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

Tolliver is described as a Black man, 5'08" tall, weighing about 190 pounds, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black and gray hair. Tolliver was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, light blue jeans, a black zip-up jacket, black Nike shoes, and a black Chicago Bears baseball hat with a black skull cap underneath. Tolliver suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Tolliver's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.