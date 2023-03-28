Missing Milwaukee man last seen near 45th and Hampton

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate Deshawn Lockett, last seen Tuesday afternoon near 45th and Hampton.

He's described as Black, standing 5'4" tall and weighing 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray winter hat, a black hooded sweater, black pants, and black and white Nike Air Max tennis shoes.

He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck that reads "Edna."

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00am-12am at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12am-7am at 414-935-7360.