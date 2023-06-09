Missing Milwaukee man, last seen June 9 on city's northwest side

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 24-year-old man.

Officials say Daveon Archibold was last seen near 79th and Courtland around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

Archibold is described as a male, Black, 6' tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a black goatee, short black hair, and brown eyes. Officials say he was last seen wearing a green tank top, and green/white plaid shorts.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.