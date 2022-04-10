Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee man last seen April 6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Ryan Withee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help locating a 36-year-old Milwaukee man last seen on April 6 around 2:30 p.m.

Ryan was last seen near 14th and Morgan on the city's south side.

Ryan is described as a white male, 5’10", 165 pounds, bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip up fleece, dark blue jeans and brown work boots. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7262.

