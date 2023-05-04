Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near Sherman and Keefe

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for one-year-old Blessing Reynolds-Taylor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said Reynolds-Taylor was last seen neat Sherman and Keefe around 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Reynolds-Taylor is described as a Black girl, one-year-old, 26 pounds, 30-40" tall, last seen wearing a Frozen jacket, Green Bay Packers T-shirt, pink leggings with white Converse style shoes.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-7 a.m. at 414-935-7360.