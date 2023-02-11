Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 1st and Burleigh

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 13-year-old Madison Lee.

Lee was last seen near 1st and Burleigh around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black girl, 5'05" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair that's currently braided. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5, at 414-935-7252.