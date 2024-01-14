Missing Milwaukee boy, last seen near 33rd & St Paul on Friday

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help finding a critically-missing child, 11-year-old Angel Torres-Sevilla.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 4 ft. tall, weighing 100 lbs, with a light build, and black hair in a "bowl cut" style.

He was last seen in the area near 33rd St. and St. Paul Ave. on Friday, Jan. 12, around 8 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweater, black sweatpants, and dark gray "Jordan" sneakers.

Anyone having contact with him, or has any information, is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. -8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.