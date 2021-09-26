Missing inmates from Milwaukee DOC minimum security center

article

Local authorities are looking for two inmates who left the minimum-security Felmers Chaney Correctional Center on 30th and Hadley in Milwaukee shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 26.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Denver Parkinson or William Walton is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) has notified Milwaukee police.

Parkinson is described as a 29-year-old Black man, 6'2", 213 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Walton is described as a 28-year-old Black man, 6'4", 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

No other information has been provided by the DOC.

