Missing Illinois woman; known to visit southeastern Wisconsin

article

The Brief Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 37-year-old woman from Illinois. Megan Bos was last heard from by family members on Feb. 17, 2025. Her family says she is known to frequent the Waukegan, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee areas.



Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 37-year-old Illinois woman. Megan Bos from Antioch, Illinois was last heard from by family members on Feb. 17.

Missing woman

What we know:

Bos was reported missing to the Antioch Police Department this week. Antioch Police Detectives have pursued multiple leads and are coordinating with several law enforcement agencies in northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin.

Her whereabouts remain unknown. Her family says she is known to frequent the Waukegan, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee areas.

Bos is described as 5'4" tall, approximately 200 pounds, has dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, and a birthmark below her left eye. She also has tattoos on her right bicep, chest, and right thigh.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are asking anyone with information to come forward to help Megan reunite with her family," said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111.