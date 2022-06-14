Milwaukee girl missing, last seen Monday near Teutonia and Custer

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help to find missing 11-year-old Danielle Noble – last seen near Teutonia and Custer around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, June 13.

Noble is described by police as 4 feet, 2 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in long braids. She was last seen wearing a red-and-black jacket, black pants and red Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding here whereabouts is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.