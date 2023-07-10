Missing girl last seen near 40th and Locust

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Arielle Dorsey.

Police said she was last seen near 40th and Locust on Sunday, July 9, around midnight.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dorsey is described as an African American girl, 5'01 tall and weighing 95 pounds. She has black hair, and it's in zig-zag braids with brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7232.