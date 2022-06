article

The Glendale Police Department has asked for the public's help locating 16-year-old London Rodgers.

Rodgers is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a marron-and-white hoodie with black leggings. She may haver her dog, Cooper, with her.

Police said Rodgers last contacted her guardian on May 28. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-228-1753.