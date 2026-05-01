Missing, endangered Sheboygan County teen may be in Milwaukee area

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The Brief Authorities in Sheboygan County are looking for a missing and endangered 14-year-old boy, Mason Sleva. He was last seen on Thursday, April 30, leaving a residential treatment facility in Waldo. Authorities believe he stole a vehicle in Plymouth and may be in the Milwaukee area.



The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a missing and endangered teenager, 14-year-old Mason Sleva.

Incident details

What we know:

The sheriff's office says Mason was last seen by staff at his residential treatment facility in Waldo on Thursday, April 30, at about 7:30 p.m. He made concerning statements to staff before he walked away from the facility.

At about 10:40 p.m., a person matching Mason's description was seen on video at a mobile park in Plymouth where it is believed that he stole a white 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin plates ARE-5183. The windows of the vehicle are tinted except the driver's door, and there is a dent in driver's side front fender.

Authorities believe Mason may be in the Milwaukee area.

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Description

What we know:

Mason Sleva is a 14-year-old male, white, with a height of 5' 7" and a weight of 140 lbs. He has blue eyes, blonde hair that's short and curly.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, blue Nike hoodie, and black sweatpants.

Tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Mason's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office at 920-459-3112.