Missing and endangered New Berlin teen last seen Friday

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The Brief Police are looking for a missing New Berlin teen, 14-year-old Alexis Grubor. She walked away from her home near 124th and Honey Lane on Friday evening, July 3. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, black and white shorts, and purple Adidas sandals with white socks.



New Berlin police need your help in finding a missing and endangered teen girl, Alexis Grubor.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the New Berlin Police Department, Alexis is a 14-year-old girl, Hispanic, with a height of 5'1" and a weight of 126 lbs.

Alexis Grubor

Police say Alexis walked away from her home near 124th and Honey Lane after an argument with her mother on Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

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She does not have a phone with her and does not have access to a vehicle.

She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, black and white shorts, and purple Adidas sandals with white socks.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Alexis' whereabouts is asked to call the New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.