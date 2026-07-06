Missing and endangered New Berlin teen last seen Friday
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - New Berlin police need your help in finding a missing and endangered teen girl, Alexis Grubor.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the New Berlin Police Department, Alexis is a 14-year-old girl, Hispanic, with a height of 5'1" and a weight of 126 lbs.
Alexis Grubor
Police say Alexis walked away from her home near 124th and Honey Lane after an argument with her mother on Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.
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She does not have a phone with her and does not have access to a vehicle.
She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, black and white shorts, and purple Adidas sandals with white socks.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Alexis' whereabouts is asked to call the New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.
The Source: The New Berlin Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.