Missing, endangered Minnesota woman; may be headed to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Fridley Police Department in Minnesota is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered person.
Missing woman
What we know:
Corene Smith-Martin, 64, was last seen on April 16 leaving her residence in Fridley, Minnesota. She may have left the area on a Greyhound bus with a possible destination of Milwaukee.
She is described as a female, black, 5'2" tall, 155 pounds with brown eyes and gray/black hair.
Corene is believed to have dementia and there is a concern for her well-being.
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Police tips
What you can do:
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Corene Sylvia Smith-Martin, please contact the Fridley Police Department at Anoka County Dispatch 763-427-1212 or dial 911.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Fridley Police Department.