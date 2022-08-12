Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1

article

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.

Law enforcement believes that Katherine may still be in Wisconsin and could be in Eau Claire or the surrounding areas.

Katherine is 5'4" tall and weighs 115 pounds. She is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Katherine or her whereabouts is asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department at 1-715-839-4972 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.