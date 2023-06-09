Missing Cudahy girl; police ask residents to check doorbell cameras

article

The Cudahy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 6-year-old Madelyn Chitwood.

According to police, Madelyn was last seen by her family at bedtime Thursday night.

Police are asking Cudahy residents around E. Whittaker Avenue, if you have video surveillance such as a Ring Door Bell camera, we ask that you please check any recent alerts.

If you have any information please contact the Cudahy Police Department immediately at 414-769-2260 extension 0.