Missing Stoughton child 'forcibly' taken found safe

The Brief The Stoughton Police Department says a missing 11-month-old child has been found safe. Police say 36-year-old Isiah Harris forcibly took 11-month-old Kal-El.



UPDATE: The Stoughton Police Department says 11-month-old Kal-El Harris has been found safe. His mother has also been located.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Stoughton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing child. Kal-El Harris is 11-months-old. He was last seen around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11 near 8th Street and Dunkirk Avenue.

Police say 36-year-old Isiah Harris forcibly took 11-month-old Kal-El as his mother, Brianne, tried to intervene. The mother's location is also unknown at this time.

Kal-El is described as a male, black, 2'5" tall, 20 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Isiah Harris was last seen wearing black clothing, including a black jacket. He has tattoos of "Live, Life, EST" and a skull on his lower right arm.

He is described as a 36-year-old male, black, 5'9" tall, 200 pounds, brown eyes and black hair with a 1/2 inch wave style hair cut.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Stoughton Police Department at 1-844-947-2627.