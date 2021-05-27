Missing, endangered: Whitefish Bay boy, 16, last seen on May 26

article

A search is underway for a 16-year-old boy missing from Whitefish Bay – considered endangered. Authorities say Kyan Weickardt left his residence in Whitefish Bay at approximately 10:30 a.m. on May 26. A picture has not been provided by officials.

Officials say the teen left in a white 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin license plate AAZ-5488. His destination is unknown and his cell phone is turned off. He did not attend school on Wednesday.

Weickardt is described as a male, white, 5'9" tall, and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.