Missing 30-year-old man; last seen near Teutonia and Hope

article

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen on Nov. 11 near Teutonia and Hope.

Terrell Johnson was last seen around 9 p.m.

Johnson is described as a Black male, 5'08" tall, muscular build, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored joggers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

