Missing 18-year-old; Ozaukee County seeks public's help

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Officials said 18-year-old Race Erovick was last heard from earlier Thursday afternoon, May 30, at his residence in Cedarburg.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing around 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Erovick may be despondent, and it is believed he left his residence at approximately 3:30 p.m., driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta with Wisconsin plates AXF-7293.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172, or by texting "OZSO" plus your tip to 847411.