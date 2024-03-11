Expand / Collapse search

Missing 16-year-old Milwaukee girl; last seen near 17th and Fiebrantz

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Eriana Crayton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 16-year-old Eriana Crayton.

Crayton was reported missing on Friday morning, March 8 – from the area near 17th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee

Crayton is described as a female, African American, 5’2" tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, black crop top, hot pink joggers and black/white Nike Air Max. 

Anyone with any information on Crayton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.  