Miss Milwaukee: Jada Davis becomes first Black woman crowned

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jada Davis (Courtesy: Miss Wisconsin)

MILWAUKEE - Jada Davis was named Miss Milwaukee 2022 on Saturday, March 19 becoming the first Black woman in history to hold the title.

A Milwaukee resident and Magna Cum Laude graduate of UW-Green Bay, the 23-year-old Davis is currently attending Marquette University Law School.

Davis is working toward her Juris Doctorate. Self-named "The Dancing Lawyer," she plans to fulfill her career goal of proving that the arts and education can – and are meant to – co-exist by practicing as an entertainment lawyer.

Davis is deeply involved in her hometown Milwaukee community as a law clerk and former dance instructor for the Boys & Girls Clubs, and has been an avid volunteer for many organizations – Milwaukee Justice Center, Marquette Volunteer Law Clinic, YWCA, Black Youth Alliance, and Unity Gospel House of Prayer.

As Miss Milwaukee, Davis receives a $700 scholarship, plus she won the top talent award, earning an additional $100 scholarship.

Marquette University, Milwaukee

Marquette University, Milwaukee

During her year of service as Miss Milwaukee, Davis will make appearances throughout the community and promote her personal social impact initiative – "What’s Wrong With Being Confident?" – which is focused on building self-confidence and positive body image among youth.

For her talent, Davis performed a contemporary fusion dance piece to "Dear Black Girl" by Candace Nicholas. She will advance to the Miss Wisconsin Competition in Oshkosh in June, a state preliminary to the Miss America Competition.

The event was held virtually for the time Saturday, and crowned Davis from a field of eight candidates.

