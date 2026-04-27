Minocqua brewery post draws backlash after White House dinner shooting

The Brief Cole Allen appeared in federal court Monday after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. Minocqua Brewing Company faces backlash over a Facebook post referencing violence and "free beer day." Wisconsin leaders, including Sen. Baldwin and Mandela Barnes, condemned political violence.



Cole Allen, the man accused of opening fire during Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, appeared before a magistrate in federal court Monday afternoon, April 27.

Local perspective:

In the days since the shooting, a Wisconsin brewery has become the center of national controversy tied to a social media post that remains online.

The Minocqua Brewing Company posted on Facebook: "Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens."

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An accompanying image included a red tie, a color often associated with President Donald Trump.

In January, the brewery offered free beer for when "he dies," though the post did not specify who. In a January statement to Fox News Digital, brewery owner Kirk Bangstad said he would welcome anyone to celebrate the quote: "impending death of a twice-impeached convicted felon."

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What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil criticized the remarks.

"That's despicable, it's inappropriate, and it's that type of language that absolutely has to stop," Steil said. "I think further than that, I think every elected Democrat who is associated with that individual previously, in particular those people that have utilized his campaign donations that have benefited from his super PAC funding, need to step up and call that out for what it is: Unacceptable, inappropriate, disgusting."

The company has released beers in honor of Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Barnes, who is running for governor, wrote: "I denounce those who had any reaction to Saturday night’s shooting other than outrage at the state of political violence in our country. It’s completely unacceptable, and I am thankful for the actions of law enforcement who acted swiftly and bravely to keep everyone safe."

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Baldwin also posted that "political violence in any form is simply unacceptable."

A WisDems spokesperson says the brewing company’s rhetoric is completely unacceptable.

Dig deeper:

Bangstad did not respond to requests for comment Monday. He was convicted this month of disorderly conduct.

He also ran unsuccessfully for state legislature in 2020. At the time, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin donated to his campaign.

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