Minnesota man wanted for deadly hit-and-run arrested attempting to board flight to Turkey

A Minnesota man, wanted for criminal vehicular homicide in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Minneapolis, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Control agents at Washington’s Dulles International Airport attempting to board a flight to Turkey on his way to Somalia.

Said Sharif Maye is charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred August 24 when 31-year-old Idris Ali Yussuf was hit and killed on the 600 block of Franklin Avenue West in Minneapolis. According to the charges, a witness said Maye had gotten upset with them at a bar and as they were leaving, Maye drove into Yussuf with his vehicle and pinned him against Yussuf's car.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Maye was taken into custody on August 28 attempting to board a flight to Turkey with a final destination of Somalia.

Agents say they found an arrest warrant attached to Maye's name while they were examining the flight manifest. After confirming his identity at the departure gate, he was taken into custody.

“This arrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting wanted fugitives allegedly fleeing prosecution and returning them to face their charges,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore.