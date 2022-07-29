Minnesota man crashes homemade airplane in Wisconsin

A Minnesota man was injured when the homemade aircraft he was flying crashed near Prescott, Wisconsin, Friday morning.

The Pierce County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said Friday a 69-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was operating a "homemade experimental ‘Sonex’ aircraft" when he lost engine power.

He attempted to make an emergency landing on State Highway 35 and County Road E when the aircraft hit multiple road signs, the sheriff's office said. The aircraft "skidded across Highway 35 and came to rest in the west ditch."

The crash happened at about 6:52 a.m. in Oak Grove Township, Wisconsin. The pilot was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with "undetermined injuries," the sheriff's office said.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. No other details have been released.