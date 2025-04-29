Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 29th and Wisconsin, 1 wounded

By
Published  April 29, 2025 6:06am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A shooting in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, April 29, left one person wounded.
    • The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 29. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 29th and Wisconsin. 

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 52-year-old, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews