Milwaukee shooting, 29th and Wisconsin, 1 wounded

article

The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, April 29, left one person wounded. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 29. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 29th and Wisconsin.

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 52-year-old, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.