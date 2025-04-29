Milwaukee shooting, 29th and Wisconsin, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 29. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 29th and Wisconsin.
What we know:
Police say the victim, a 52-year-old, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.