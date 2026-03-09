Milwaukee’s Vision Zero initiative; city leaders share new traffic safety data

article

The Brief City leaders on Monday highlighted the progress made through Milwaukee’s Vision Zero initiative. The event was held at South Division High School. City leaders highlighted the ways departments, community organizations, and schools are working together to advance traffic safety.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Vision Zero held a news conference on Monday, March 9 to highlight progress made through Milwaukee’s Vision Zero initiative and share new data demonstrating improvements in traffic safety across the city.

Milwaukee’s Vision Zero initiative

What we know:

The event was held at South Division High School, where recent street design improvements have helped calm traffic and improve safety near the school.

City leaders highlighted the ways departments, community organizations, and schools are working together to advance traffic safety, including partnerships with Milwaukee Public Schools that support safe driving education and awareness among young people.



The event also previewed Milwaukee’s upcoming Vision Zero Summit, a community-focused gathering that will bring together residents, advocates, and professionals to continue advancing strategies that improve safety, equity, and accessibility on Milwaukee streets.

About Vision Zero

Dig deeper:

Vision Zero is a citywide initiative that brings together multiple departments and community partners to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2037.

Through a coordinated approach that includes safer street design, education, enforcement, and partnerships, the city is working to address the most dangerous behaviors and roadway conditions that contribute to severe crashes.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Mayor Cavalier Johnson.




