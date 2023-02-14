Milwaukee’s Summer Youth Internship Program; applications now accepted

article

Applications are now being accepted for the City of Milwaukee’s Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP) that provides local youth with employment and life skills, and helps them meet educational, job readiness, and career exploration goals.

The internship program offers paid, in-person positions within city government for high school-aged young people in Milwaukee.

"We all remember our first job, our first internship, or our first exposure to the world of work. We need to make sure there are quality career and educational opportunities available for young people in Milwaukee. And, by providing this opportunity, participants are much more likely to make good life choices for their future," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "The Summer Youth Internship Program is one tool we have to help young people in Milwaukee realize their dreams and reach their full potential, as we move our city forward together."

According to a press release, since its inception in 2005, SYIP has connected thousands of teenagers with job opportunities and career pathways that help position young people for success and bright futures. This summer, approximately 130 slots will be available in SYIP for eligible youth (Milwaukee residents ages 16-19). Many City of Milwaukee departments participate and offer eight-week intern placements in departments like Public Works, City Development, Police and Fire, and even in the Mayor’s Office.

Each intern will receive $15.00 per hour. SYIP participants will work up to 20 hours per week, with a required training session every Friday, beginning Monday, June 5, through Friday, July 28.

The deadline to apply is 4:00pm on Friday, March 17, 2023. Applications for the program are available now at milwaukee.gov/syip.