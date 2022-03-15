Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's PrideFest back for 2022; welcomes guests June 2-4

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Pride, Inc. announced on Tuesday, March 15 that PrideFest will return to Maier Festival Park to kick off the city's festival season. 

The June festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 festival marks the 25th PrideFest held in June; the event moved to the park in 1996. This year’s festival will be a three-day event, Thursday-Saturday, June 2-4. 

A news release says PrideFest will be different this June; The revamped and imagined footprint of the festival grounds includes new stages, food vendor buildings, an expanded Health & Wellness area, children’s & family programing and more. The festival will use primarily the north part of the park spanning from the Midgate all the way north, offering new experiences for the festival guest. As always, PrideFest will include a fireworks display. 

In celebration of the 25th June Festival, organizers are planning a full line up of "Throwback Thursday" themed acts and promotions to honor the event’s past and 1996 move to the park. To support local food pantries, guests can bring 4 canned, non-perishable food items for admission on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. (The 4 cans is representative of the $4 gate admission to the 1996 festival). From 4-8 p.m., guests 21+ older can enjoy Happy Hour that includes 1996 pricing for beer, wine, cocktails, and soda. The evening’s program will feature a dynamic and energetic line up of 90’s music along with drag shows, entertainers, DJs and more. 

Organizers will announce acts, programming, and online ticket sales in the weeks to come. 

