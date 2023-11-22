Milwaukee's Patty Shack helps hungry; asks customers to pay it forward

For Thanksgiving, one Milwaukee restaurant is doing what it can to help the less fortunate. The owners of Patty Shack in Bay View are doing a "Take a meal, leave a meal" deal.

It starts out as a small gesture.

"I decided to pay for a meal," said Areli Herrera of Milwaukee.

"The need is great right now," said Catherine Evans of Illinois.

For Thanksgiving, the owners of Patty Shack, Kaylynn and Desmond Jimerson, are giving out to the homeless in Milwaukee.

Kaylynn and Desmond Jimerson

"I know that we see a lot of people that are less fortunate walking around," Kaylynn said.

It is something Gordon Evans wanted to use his own money towards.

"It makes me feel kind of, just happy to help out," Evans said.

What started as a Facebook post has literally doubled. People are placing orders for those in need.

Patty Shack has only been open for a month. The Jimersons say this is the perfect way to give back.

"We want to take care of people and that's what we've always done," Desmond said.

Areli Herrera said it is a reality we see in our community.

"I probably see a homeless person every day," said Herrera, who hopes this simple act of kindness will go a long way. "I know it’s going to someone from Milwaukee, so it’s community member to community."

Patty Shack will be paying it forward until Saturday, Nov. 25. They will also be giving out meals to nearby shelters.