Milwaukee's Northridge Mall; residents weigh in on site's future

The City of Milwaukee is asking for input when it comes to the future of the former Northridge Mall.

It was said that everyone has a happy memory at Northridge Mall, so Monday night, many shared what their vision is to bring new life to the space.

Rex and Gail Nelson have lived near the space for years.

"Definitely has an effect on the morale of the community," Rex Nelson said.

On Monday, they joined dozens in attending a town hall meeting at Vincent High School.

An invitation extended by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Alderwoman Larresa Taylor to discuss the future of the space and the status of the demolition project.

"I want to see something happen with it," Gail Nelson said. "It’s sad to see just an empty unused space. I’d like to see some economic development."

The mall closed in 2003.

"They are doing asbestos abatement on the inside and by next summer, we’re going to have a clean slate," Taylor said. "This isn’t just a District 9 development, but this is a citywide development because what we do here will impact the entire city."

After a long legal battle with the mall’s former owner, the city gained control earlier this year.

"I have known it as what you all have known it as over the course of the last two decades: a location that has been rife with vandalism, blight, danger and death that has happened there," Johnson said.

The city is collecting sticky notes, each with a concept for the future.

"I heard someone mention a multicultural arts center, I would love to see that," said Rochelle Gust, who owns a nearby business. "I heard comments about trades, I would love to see that as well."

Green spaces, a police substation and a higher education learning facility were also discussed as ideas.