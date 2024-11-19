Milwaukee's Northridge Mall demolition; project marks milestone

The Brief Milwaukee officials will speak on Tuesday about efforts to transform the Granville Station property – where Northridge Mall once thrived. City leaders are expected to share updates on the status of the former mall.



Milwaukee officials on Tuesday, Nov. 19 spoke about efforts to transform the Granville Station property – where Northridge Mall once thrived.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, among others, discussed updates on the status of the former mall – including opportunities for the site.

Northridge Mall property demolition, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After a long legal battle with the mall’s former owner, the city gained control earlier this year. Since then, officials have solicited ideas from the public for the property. Green spaces, a police substation and a higher education learning facility were also discussed as ideas. Those ideas can still be shared online.

Northridge Mall property demolition, Milwaukee

To learn more about the project, you are invited to visit milwaukee.gov/granvillestation.

The public can follow developments on the city's website.

This is a developing story.

Related article