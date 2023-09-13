Milwaukee's McKinley School Lofts complete; affordable housing

article

Gorman and Company announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13 the completion of McKinley School Lofts in Milwaukee.

There was a grand opening for the new apartments near 21st and McKinley on Wednesday.

McKinley School Lofts is a historic renovation of a former Milwaukee Public School – built in 1885.

The former schoolhouse now provides 39 units of affordable housing – including one, two and three-bedroom apartments. They are geared towards veterans.

"Affordable housing is a great need. Housing for veterans is a great need, and as a result we got the participation of the city of Milwaukee through a tax incremental district funding from the state of Wisconsin through low income housing tax credits," said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman.

McKinley School Lofts, Milwaukee

Bauman added the city got historic tax credits from the state and federal government. They also got grants from the EPA to help with asbestos and lead pipe removal.