Milwaukee's Mazos Hamburgers closed; 90 years in business

The Brief A burger restaurant that's been around for 90 years on Milwaukee's south side is now closed. The owners say they "are unable to continue." Fans of Mazos say Milwaukee will not be the same without Mazos.



It has been in business for 90 years over three generations. But Mazos Hamburgers in Milwaukee is now closed.

In a post on the Mazos Hamburgers of Milwaukee Facebook page, the owners of the burger restaurant on Sunday, Sept. 22 said the following:

"…we have made the difficult decision to close our doors. Due to the health and well-being needs of our family, we are unable to continue.

"We are extremely grateful to each and every one of you for your support throughout the years. It has been the greatest honor and our privilege to have served you!

"From our family to yours, we wish you all the best that life has to offer!"

Hundreds of people commented on the Facebook post saying Milwaukee will not be the same without Mazos.