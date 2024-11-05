Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery 2024 Black Friday beer lineup

article

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee revealed its lineup for Black Friday beers for 2024. The beer goes on sale the day after Thanksgiving – Black Friday – at 8 a.m. There will be four varieties of the rare Black Friday beer available to customers.



Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 5 the lineup for its Black Friday beers which will go on sale the day after Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.

Lakefront offers up the following four varieties of their rare Black Friday beer to take home:

2024 Black Friday™ Imperial Stout | Aged in Bourbon and Brandy barrels, the 2024 version of our gold standard brew combines massive caramel and roasted malts with huge vanilla and oak flavor. Sold for $20 each plus tax.

2024 Black Friday™ Triple Black IPA | Big, bold, and hoppy, this Triple Black IPA hits the glass obsidian black with a foamy tan head kicking up aromas of chocolate, orange zest, and rose water. Gratuitous Cascade, Chinook, and Centennial hops yield up-front citrus and tropical fruit notes, while Belgian caramel malts lend balance and sweet cocoa and caramel flavors. Sold for $20 each plus tax.

2024 Black Friday™ Imperial Brown Ale Aged in Wollersheim Winery Port Barrels | A big, hearty Imperial Brown Ale aged in Port wine barrels from Wisconsin’s own Wollersheim Winery. Brought together, flavors of brown bread crusts and caramel malt roll into port notes of oak plank, vanilla, dried fruit, and marzipan. Sold for $30 each plus tax.

2024 Black Friday™ 5-Year-Old | This big stout has been asleep in Bourbon barrels since 2019. The big, roasty, chocolatey Imperial Stout left all traces of alcohol heat behind in the barrel and picked up flavors of vanilla, pecan praline, marzipan, and a touch of pipe tobacco. Sold for $30 each plus tax.

A news release says "all varieties will be packaged in colorful 19.2 oz. cans and placed in dynamic individual boxes with no limit to the amount that an individual can purchase."

A collectible Black Friday souvenir-dated glass will be free for those who purchase a minimum of four Black Friday cans.