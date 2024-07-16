Milwaukee's Lake Drive reconstruction project; $8.77M project OK'd

article

A multi-year, $8.77 million reconstruction project along WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive), from E. Newberry Boulevard to E. Edgewood Avenue in Milwaukee County, has been approved by the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is partnering with the city of Milwaukee for this project – and construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 22.

Improvements planned

Pavement replacement within project limits.

Curb and ramp improvements.

Enhance pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

Replace drainage structure.

Update streetlights and traffic signals.

WIS 32 will be closed to through traffic during construction. The following detours will be posted during 2024 construction.

Northbound WIS 32 detour E. Kenwood Boulevard to N. Oakland Avenue to WIS 190 (Capitol Drive)

Southbound WIS 32 detour WIS 190 (Capitol Drive) to N. Maryland Avenue to E. Kenwood Boulevard

A single southbound lane of WIS 32 will remain open to local traffic only. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by mid-2025. Work will be completed in the following two stages:

2024: Stage 1 Construction between E. Edgewood Avenue and E. Kenwood Boulevard

2025: Stage 2 Construction between E. Kenwood Boulevard and E. Newberry Boulevard

Traffic restrictions will be lifted during the winter shutdown, officials said.