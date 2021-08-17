Expand / Collapse search

Facelift for Gas Light Building in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The historic Gas Light Building in downtown Milwaukee will undergo a cosmetic update to restore the façade’s transom windows to replicate its original glass design. That is according to M & J Wilkow, which made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The Gas Light Building is located at 626 E. Wisconsin Avenue. A news release says it is a classic art deco design inside and out. Completed in 1930, it has distinctive decorative elements from overall stepped form of the building to the use of bronze details throughout. The exterior bronze screen and windows above the main entry of the building had been removed at some point and was replaced with solid metal panels. This restoration work will honor the original design by recreating the decorative bronze entry screen while opening the lobby to more daylight.

The Gas Light Building is known for its 21-foot "flame" atop that acts as a weather beacon for the community, alerting of the coming weather. The flame was restored in 2016 along with an exterior LED lighting project.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The restoration project is estimated to be completed by late September.

Dane County indoor mask mandate re-imposed, begins Aug. 19
slideshow

Dane County indoor mask mandate re-imposed, begins Aug. 19

Dane County health officials announced they are going to re-impose an indoor mask mandate for the entire county, including Madison. It will go into effect on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks 2021 preseason schedule
slideshow

Milwaukee Bucks 2021 preseason schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks will play a five-game 2021 preseason schedule, with the first game set for Tuesday, Oct. 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis.

3 resign from Oconomowoc school board

Divisive, bullying, partisan tactics are among the reasons why three Oconomowoc Area School Board members said they resigned. Now, nearly half the board is vacant, with some major decisions ahead.