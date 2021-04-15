From furniture to appliances, home décor to building supplies, Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore has a wide selection of supplies for your home and business. Brian is at the Grand Opening of their newest location in Franklin checking out what’s in store.

About Habitat ReStores (website)

Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers whose proceeds are used to build safe, affordable homes in our community. We sell new and gently used furniture, building materials, appliances, and home accessories to the public at 50%-75% below retail. Through the sale of these items, we raise hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to build safe, affordable homes in our community.